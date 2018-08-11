Trinamool Congress Says 'Flop Show' As Amit Shah Alleges Rally Blacked-Out

BJP is looking for excuses after a flop show, says Trinamool Congress.

The Trinamool Congress today dubbed the rally of BJP president Amit Shah a "flop show" and refuted the charge that the TV coverage of his meeting was blacked-out due to pressure from the ruling party.

Amit Shah, who addressed the rally at Mayo Road in the city today, criticised the ruling TMC for blacking out news channels which covered his programme.

"You can blackout channels, but our BJP workers will carry my message to every corner of the state," he said at the meeting.

Refuting the charges, the TMC said in a statement, "The BJP has just concluded another flop show in #Bangla. After the flop meeting, BJP is looking for excuses. They are saying their meeting was blacked-out. Black outs and blackmailing is what BJP does. Do not insult the media. All showed. We challenge BJP. Either they prove it or resign".