Reflection Of Vendetta Politics, Says Trinamool MP As Sanjay Raut Raided

TMC MP Santanu Sen slammed the ED raids as a reflection of vendetta politics.

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday described the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action on Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut as an attempt to stifle "opposition voices" by the ruling BJP at the centre.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said he won't bow down and quit the party, shortly before being herded into the south Mumbai office of the ED whose team conducted a search at his residence in connection with a money laundering case.

"They (ED) are going to arrest me. I am going to be arrested," Sanjay Raut told reporters outside the ED office after he was taken there from his residence.

"This is an attempt to stifle opposition voices both inside and outside Parliament. Inside Parliament, you (BJP-led Centre) get opposition MPs suspended and outside, you use central agencies to threaten opposition leaders," the TMC MP told reporters.

"The raid on Sanjay Raut's residence is a reflection of vendetta politics," Santanu Sen added.

