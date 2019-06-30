Heckled By BJP Workers, Car Vandalised, Alleges Trinamool Congress Leader

Mr Guha accused the BJP of creating obstacles to Trinamool's programme. (File)

Trinamool Congress lawmaker Udayan Guha alleged that he was heckled by BJP activists in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Sunday and his car vandalised as he was on his way to a party programme.

"I had a planned Janasanyog Yatra (public relation programme) and was on the way to the venue at Sitalkuchi. Some BJP supporters blocked my way and started shouting slogans telling me to 'go back'. They heckled me when I countered them and vandalised my car," he said.

Police said the investigation is going and culprits would be arrested.

Mr Guha accused the BJP of creating obstacles to Trinamool's programme so that they could continue their hooliganism.

"The attack on my car and me was an attempt to abstain us from reaching out to people. They continue hooliganism. But no one can stop us," he said.

Guha also said: "If our party workers retaliate to protest against the attack on me, would they be able to manage? We don't know."

Refuting the allegations, state BJP President and MP Dilip Ghosh said: "Guha was heckled earlier and in fact, he has been facing consequences of his party's extortion and torture on common people."

