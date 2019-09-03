Trinamool Congress Leader Saugata Roy Appears Before CBI In Narada Case

Saugata Roy has also appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in the case. (File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today conducted the voice sample tests of Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy and former minister Madan Mitra in the Narada sting operation case, sources in the central agency said.

Saugata Roy and Madan Mitra are among the ten leaders and ministers of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress who have been summoned by the CBI for the test.

Saugata Roy, the Trinamool MP from Dum Dum, had earlier appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the case.

The CBI is carrying out the voice sample tests to verify a video, which had surfaced in 2016 ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls.

Samuel Mathew, the editor of Narada News, had provided recordings showing people resembling senior TMC leaders accepting money from representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours.

On Monday, the CBI had conducted the voice sample test of West Bengal panchayat minister Subrata Roy and senior IPS officer SMH Mirza.

