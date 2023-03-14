Trinamool Expels 2 Officials Post Arrest In Teacher Recruitment Scam

The party has no connection with any scam, senior Trinamool leader (File)

Days after two functionaries of TMC's youth wing - Shantanu Banerjee and Kuntal Ghosh - were arrested for their alleged involvement in a teachers' recruitment scam, the party on Tuesday expelled them.

In a joint press conference, senior TMC leaders and state ministers -- Shashi Panja and Bratya Basu - made the announcement and asserted that the party has no connection with any scam.

"If someone misuses his party post to serve own interest, then it is for them to answer. The party has decided to expel Kuntal Ghosh and Shantanu Banerjee," Shashi Panja said.

Shantanu Banerjee was arrested last week by the Enforcement Directorate, and Kuntal Ghosh in February.

In July last year, senior TMC leader and minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the ED in a school recruitment scam. The TMC quickly showed him the door, first removing him from the state cabinet and then suspending him from the party.

