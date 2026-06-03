Trinamool Congress Crisis Live Updates: The crisis in the Trinamool Congress deepened on Wednesday, with West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose approving the party's rebel leader, Ritabrata Banerjee, as the Leader of the Opposition. What adds to the perceived finality of the move is the fact that even the keys of the room allotted to the Opposition at the state assembly were handed over to him. Within an hour, Firhad Hakim, a confidante of former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, quit as the Mayor of Kolkata, leaving everyone guessing as to his next move amid a rapidly worsening political crisis within the Trinamool Congress.

Soon after a debilitating loss at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party, rifts within the Trinamool Congress unravelled, with politicians from the party questioning the leadership style of Mamata Banerjee and her reliance on her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee. Bickering soon devolved into a potential existential crisis, with sources claiming that 60 of the 80 MLAs skipped a meeting at Banerjee's house - a defiance unheard of when the TMC held West Bengal in its iron grip.

Another sign that the Trinamool is facing its worst crisis since it came into existence is the fact that two of its towering leaders - Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee - were roughed up by mobs. NDTV brings to you regular updates as the Trinamool crisis is unfolding in West Bengal.

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