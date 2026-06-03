Trinamool Congress Crisis Live Updates: The crisis in the Trinamool Congress deepened on Wednesday, with West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose approving the party's rebel leader, Ritabrata Banerjee, as the Leader of the Opposition. What adds to the perceived finality of the move is the fact that even the keys of the room allotted to the Opposition at the state assembly were handed over to him. Within an hour, Firhad Hakim, a confidante of former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, quit as the Mayor of Kolkata, leaving everyone guessing as to his next move amid a rapidly worsening political crisis within the Trinamool Congress.
Soon after a debilitating loss at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party, rifts within the Trinamool Congress unravelled, with politicians from the party questioning the leadership style of Mamata Banerjee and her reliance on her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee. Bickering soon devolved into a potential existential crisis, with sources claiming that 60 of the 80 MLAs skipped a meeting at Banerjee's house - a defiance unheard of when the TMC held West Bengal in its iron grip.
Another sign that the Trinamool is facing its worst crisis since it came into existence is the fact that two of its towering leaders - Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee - were roughed up by mobs. NDTV brings to you regular updates as the Trinamool crisis is unfolding in West Bengal.
Follow Live Updates On Trinamool Congress crisis in West Bengal:
Mamata Banerjee Gave Firhad Hakim Permission To Resign
Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said that Firhad Hakim resigned after seeking permission from Mamata Banerjee.
"Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor Firhad Hakim had submitted a request to Mamata Banerjee seeking permission to resign. He desired a dignified exit, as the State Government is defuncting the Corporation. Until now, Mamata Banerjee had not granted this permission. However, during today's administrative meeting, it became evident that the Corporation has indeed become defunct... Our leader, Mamata Banerjee, has today permitted him to resign, given that the Corporation has been effectively rendered defunct by the State Government," he said.
Trinamool Congress Crisis Live Updates: BJP's Amit Malviya Slams Firhad Hakim
BJP leader Amit Malviya said Firhad Hakim's exit marks the end of a "deeply divisive chapter in Kolkata's civic administration".
"Firhad Hakim, the chief patron of Dawat-e-Islami, who once spoke of turning West Bengal into "Pakistan" and advocated making Urdu the state's primary language, has resigned as Mayor of Kolkata. His tenure symbolized appeasement politics at its worst. His exit marks the end of a deeply divisive chapter in Kolkata's civic administration," he added.
Trinamool Crisis Deepens As Expelled Rebel Lands Top Opposition Role
The split in the Trinamool Congress apparently passed the point of no return today as Bengal assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose approved the party's rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition. Even the keys of the room allotted to the Opposition at the state assembly was handed over to him.
That the party has been collapsing like a deck of cards in less than a month of its defeat in the state election, became evident as minutes later, Firhad Hakim - a key aide of Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee -- stepped down from the post of the Kolkata Mayor.
Trinamool Congress Crisis Live Updates: Key Meeting At Mamata Banerjee's House
After back-to-back setbacks, a meeting has been called at Mamata Banerjee's house. In a similar meeting last week, 60 of the 80 MLAs didn't turn up.