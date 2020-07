A Trinamool Congress councillor was shot at near Kolkata today. As per initial reports, the bullet hit the foot of councillor from Barrackpore and she has been rushed to a hospital in Kolkata.

Earlier last month, a local leader of the party was shot dead by unidentified people in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The incident happened when 56-year-old Amir Ali Khan was out for morning walk in Basanti area of the district, a police officer said.

More Details Awaited