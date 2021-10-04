Trinamool Congress Announces Candidates For Bypolls To Four Bengal Assembly Seats

The by-polls were necessitated due to deaths and resignations of legislators. (Representational)

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced that West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who had vacated the Bhabanipur seat for Banerjee to contest from there, will fight from the Khardah assembly constituency where by-election will be held on October 30.

In a statement, the party also named three other candidates - former MLA Udayan Guha for Dinhata, Brajakishore Goswami for Shantipur and local leader Subrata Mondal for Gosaba.

The by-polls were necessitated due to deaths and resignations of legislators.

The TMC MLAs of Gosaba and Khardaha died, while two BJP MPs - Nishith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar - resigned after winning from Dinhata and Shantipur assembly seats to retain their Lok Sabha membership.

The names were announced on a day when Mamata Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, won from the Bhabanipur by-poll defeating her nearest BJP rival Priyanka Tibrewal by over 58,000 votes.

In a notification, the Election Commission recently said the last day to submit nomination papers is October 8. While the papers will be scrutinised on October 11, the last day to withdraw the nomination is October 16.