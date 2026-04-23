"Trinamool Anarchist, Bengal Wants Change": BJP Chief Nitin Nabin To NDTV

BJP chief Nitin Nabin on Thursday accused the Trinamool of being "anarchist" and said Bengal - voting today in the first of a two-phase Assembly election - wants a change of government.

Speaking to NDTV this afternoon, Nabin said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government had "created complete anarchy and, instead of promoting development, encouraged the growth of infiltrators", emphasising the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'ghuspaithiya' plank in this election.

To a question about the Trinamool's accusations - that the BJP and Election Commission had conspired to ensure the saffron party wins - Nabin told NDTV: "Alongside this claim if they had done some work… then the public might have forgiven (the ruling party), even trusted them."

"The frustration you are seeing today (among Trinamool leaders) … the way such accusations have been made, that 'we are losing for this reason, we are losing for that reason'."

"I am not saying they are losing," he continued, "What is happening is happening. When a person loses for a reason, then the frustration is very visible. I believe the way Trinamool has become an anarchist party… the general public no longer trusts them."

Nabin also hit out at the Trinamool and its transformation from 'maa, maati, manush' or 'mother, motherland, and the people' - the frontline political slogan for the party in the 2009 Lok Sabha and 2011 Assembly elections - to 'anarchy, infiltration, and lawlessness'.

The BJP chief also defended his party on the controversial Special Intensive Revision issue, even as voting for the first phase of the election went on statewide. Till 1 pm turnout was 62 per cent.

Referring to the 27 lakh names that did not make it to the voters' list, and questions about how it might affect the party, he said: "Look, if there is anxiety, it must be in them [Trinamool Congress]. You can understand who is in trouble. We have no anxiety."