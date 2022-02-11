Trinamool Aims For Clean Sweep In Civic Body Polls, Vote Count On Feb 14

Bidhannagar, Asansol, Siliguri and Chandannagar municipal corporations go to polls on Saturday

The ruling Trinamool Congress is looking for a clean sweep in the elections to four municipal corporations in West Bengal to be held on Saturday, as the opposition BJP, CPI(M)-led Left Front and Congress seek to make a comeback after disconcerting results in the 2021 Assembly polls.

The opposition parties have alleged strong-arm tactics by Trinamool supporters to browbeat their candidates into submission, while the ruling party pooh-poohed such claims as attention-grabbing tactics.

Bidhannagar, Asansol, Siliguri and Chandannagar municipal corporations go to polls on Saturday. Voting will be held from 7 am to 5 pm, while counting will be conducted on February 14.

In the 2015 elections, Siliguri was won by the Left Front, while the three other municipal corporations were secured by the Trinamool. Polls to these civic bodies, along with more than 100 others, had been postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic situation and are being governed by administrators.

The BJP is expected to give a strong fight in Asansol, where it had its MP for two consecutive terms from 2014 till Babul Supriyo resigned and joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party in 2021.

The Left Front, which was wiped out from the West Bengal assembly in the 2021 elections, is pinning hopes of doing well in Siliguri under the stewardship of the north Bengal city's former mayor Ashok Bhattacharya, a senior CPI(M) leader and minister in the Buddhadeb Bhattacharya cabinet till 2011.

With its candidate Shankar Ghosh, who left the CPI(M) to join the BJP, winning from Siliguri assembly constituency in 2021, the saffron party may also put up a spirited fight in this municipal corporation.

In Bidhannagar, the Trinamool has fielded the first mayor of the relatively-new municipal corporation Sabyasachi Dutta from ward 31 of the municipal corporation. He had joined the saffron party in 2019, unsuccessfully contested as a BJP candidate in the 2021 assembly polls and returned to his former party later.

In Bidhannagar, a total of 203 candidates are contesting in 41 wards, while in Siliguri, there are 200 contestants in 47 wards.

There are 120 aspirants for 33 wards in Chandannagar, while Asansol has 106 wards for which a total of 430 candidates are contesting.

The police are conducting naka checks at entry and exit points of all these municipal corporation areas situated in different parts of the state.

As per direction of the Calcutta High Court, CCTV cameras are to be installed at all polling stations.

Election to Kolkata Municipal Corporation was held in December, where most of the 144 wards were won by the Trinamool, even as the opposition alleged malpractices and inaction of police.

While the BJP emerged as the main opposition party in the state with 77 seats, the Left Front and the Congress could not open their accounts in the 2021 elections to the 294-seat West Bengal assembly, which was swept by the Mamata Banerjee-led party with a huge mandate.

