"Tribals Not Hindus": Madhya Pradesh Congress Leader Triggers Controversy

A fresh controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh politics after Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar reiterated his stand that “tribals are not Hindus.”

Speaking at events in Chhindwara, including a meeting of the Tribal Development Council and the National Karamdar Puja programme, the Congress leader accused the BJP and RSS of attempting to impose Hindu identity on tribal communities.

“I have said this many times that tribals are not Hindus. This is my belief and the sentiment of the tribal society. We have our own customs, culture and way of life. If we worship crops, trees and nature, why should the BJP have a problem?” Mr Singhar said.

He added that history shows tribals as the original inhabitants of the country, and alleged that the RSS was trying to stop tribals from following their traditions.

Clarifying his position, Mr Singhar maintained that his statement was not an attack on any religion. “We do not disrespect anyone. I believe in Hinduism, but BJP wants to run its agenda. Till date, no Sarsanghchalak of tribal origin has been made in the RSS,” he said, adding that every community has the right to preserve its cultural heritage.

The remarks have drawn sharp criticism from the ruling BJP.

Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey said Mr Singhar's comments were “harmful to social harmony and unity” and demanded an apology.

“Through this statement, an attempt is being made to divide society. He should apologise to the tribal community,” Mr Uikey said in Betul.

Madhya Pradesh has the largest tribal population in India, with tribals accounting for around 21% of the state's population.

Out of 230 Assembly seats, 47 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, making tribal issues and identity politics a decisive factor in state politics.

With such a significant share of the electorate, remarks like Mr Singhar's and the BJP's counterattacks are expected to sharpen the political battlelines.