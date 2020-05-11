Train Ticket Bookings Delayed. Government Says 'Inconvenience Regretted'

IRCTC Train Ticket Booking: Train services will resume tomorrow for limited operations. (File)

The website of Indian Railways, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) crashed soon after it re-opened for online train ticket bookings today. Bookings will start from 6 pm, IRCTC said on its website. The Railway Ministry said data pertaining to special trains is being fed in the website and the ticket bookings will be available in a short while.

The government has decided to restart some train services from tomorrow for limited operations, and the bookings were to open at 4pm today. However, the users have been unable to log in since then.

"Data pertaining to special trains is being fed in the IRCTC website. Train ticket bookings will be available in a short while. Please wait. Inconvenience is regretted," the Ministry of Railway tweeted.

When train services restart tomorrow for limited operations, passengers have to be at the station 90 minutes in advance and entry will be stopped 15 minutes before the trains leave.

The passengers will be screened before they enter the station and only those who are asymptomatic will be allowed to board, according to SOPs put out by the home ministry today. Only passengers with confirmed e-tickets will be allowed to enter the station

On Sunday, the government announced that trains will gradually restart operations and some 30 train journeys - 15 pairs of return trips - would run from Delhi to other cities including Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai.