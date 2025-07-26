Carrying Too Much Luggage On Trains? Here's What Indian Railways Can Do To You

Every day, crores of people travel by train across India, with Indian Railways operating thousands of trains to meet this demand. To ensure smooth and safe travel, several rules have been put in place for passengers, including specific regulations on carrying luggage. However, many travellers are unaware that there is a weight limit for luggage on trains. Questions often arise about where this luggage is checked and what happens if someone exceeds the limit. Here's everything you need to know about the railway's luggage rules and potential penalties.

Where Is Luggage Checked?

Luggage is not weighed routinely for all passengers. However, checking may happen at major railway stations where luggage scanners are installed or near the parcel office. Train Ticket Examiners (TTEs) and luggage inspectors can also stop and inspect baggage that appears excessively large or heavy.

Security personnel may also check luggage weight during security checks. Special attention is given to large items like TVs, big suitcases, and boxes.

How Much Luggage Can You Carry?

Indian Railways has set luggage weight limits based on the class of travel:

General Class - Up to 35 kg (free)

Sleeper Class - Up to 40 kg (free)

Third AC - Up to 40 kg (free)

Second AC - Up to 50 kg (free)

First AC - Up to 70 kg (free)

If a passenger carries more than the permitted limit, they are required to book the excess luggage in advance at the parcel office.

What Happens If You Carry Extra Luggage?

If a passenger is found with unbooked excess luggage, the TTE or luggage inspector can impose a fine. This fine depends on how much extra weight is being carried and the distance of travel.

To avoid penalties and inconvenience, passengers are advised to book extra luggage ahead of time and travel within the allowed limits.