Train On Trial Run Crushes 4 People In Uttrakhand's Haridwar

Four persons were run over by a high-speed train during its trial run in Haridwar. (Representational)

Four persons were run over by a high-speed train during its trial run between Haridwar and Laksar on Thursday.

The mishap occurred near Haridwar's Jamalpurkala village when the train was running at a speed of 100-120 kmph during the trial run.

Senior police official Senthil Avudai Krishna Raj said identification of the victims is underway.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief over the incident and ordered a magisterial probe into it.

The high-speed train brought from Delhi was being run on the tracks broadened recently.