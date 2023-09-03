Train Coach Derails Near New Delhi's Bhairon Marg, All Passengers Safe

The train derailed between Nizamuddin and Tilak Bridge on the main line

A Delhi-bound local EMU train derailed on Sunday near Pragati Maidan, the venue of the G20 Summit, a senior official said. The fifth coach of the Palwal-New Delhi EMU (electric multiple unit) train derailed at 9.47 a.m., the official said, adding that no passengers were injured.

"The train was not crowded. All passengers have been evacuated to safety," he said. The train derailed between Nizamuddin and Tilak Bridge on the main line, the official said.

#WATCH | One coach of a local EMU train derailed near Delhi's Bhairon Marg. No injuries were reported: DCP Railways pic.twitter.com/psfpehHOLz — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2023

(Source: DCP Railways) pic.twitter.com/eJ1UudYyOY — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2023

A senior police officer said, "No injury has been reported. No public person was present at the spot. Railway staff members have arrived for repairs." The Northern Railway has released a list of more than 300 trains whose services will be impacted due to the G20 Summit, to be held on September 9-10.

According to the Northern Railway, services of 207 trains have been terminated, terminals of 15 changed, and routes of six diverted.

The official statement further said 70 trains, including the Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani, Tejas Rajdhani Hazrat Nizamuddin and the Varanasi-New Delhi Tejas Rajdh

