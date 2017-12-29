Tragedies That Struck Mumbai In 2017: A Timeline

A massive fire broke out at a building in Mumbai on Thursday night, killing 14 people and injuring many others. The fire charred two rooftop restaurants - 1 Above and Mojo's Bistro - in the Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel in central Mumbai.As 2017 wraps up, it leaves behind a series of deaths, destruction and disasters that engulfed Mumbai throughout the year. The financial capital has remained in the news for reasons ranging from floods to stampede to fire outbreaks which claimed many lives.Here's a look at the year that was and the macabre disasters that have left families mourning for their loved ones:A massive fire gutted a snacks shop in Sakinaka, Andheri east, killing 12 labourers and injuring at least 10.A BPCL diesel truck was set ablaze after it was struck by lightning as torrential rain and thunderstorm lashed the city. The fire raged for three days, burning an undisclosed amount of diesel worth crores.A stampede on an overcrowded foot overbridge connecting the east and west of Mumbai's busiest south central suburb - Elphinstone and Lower Parel - killed 23 commuters and injured almost 39. The overbridge, which was in a shambles, is accessed by lakhs of office goers each day but it was a tragedy waiting to happen. Unexpected rains coupled with rumours of a bridge collapse claimed lives on the fateful day.33 residents were killed and another 17 hurt when a century-old decrepit building collapsed off Pakmodia Street in the densely-populated Bhendi Bazaar area of south Mumbai. The building was due for redevelopment undertaken by a private NGO in the vicinity. Narrow lanes leading up to the building hindered rescue operations and restricted the movement of ambulances.As heavy rains drowned Mumbai and closed runways cut off the city from the rest of the country, at least 12 lives were lost. The deluge was likened to the floods of July 2005 as the city received the second-highest rainfall in a single day since 2005. Fallen trees, lightning and open manholes ravaged the city. Reputed gastroenterologist, Deepak Amarapurkar, died few metres away from his Worli residence as he fell in an uncovered manhole and his dead body was recovered near a sewer opening in Worli.Another building collapse in Ghatkopar - Mumbai's eastern suburb - claimed 17 lives while injuring 11 others. The building also housed a nursing home which was relatively empty due to a recent renovation.Fire broke out at a slum near Masjid Bunder, near Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, injuring six minors and disrupting train services. The train services were hit for well above an hour as authorities had to cut off power supplies to prevent the blaze from spreading, causing more devastation.