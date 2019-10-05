Traffic Cop Among 14 Injured In Grenade Attack In South Kashmir

This was the second grenade attack since the special status of J&K was scrapped on August 5.

At least 14 persons, including a traffic policeman, were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists outside the Deputy Commissioner''s office in Anantnag township of south Kashmir on Saturday, a police official said.

This was the second grenade attack in the valley since the special status of Jammu and Kashmir's was scrapped on August 5.

The terrorists threw a grenade on a security patrol outside the heavily guarded DC office complex in Anantnag town, 55 km from here, around 11 am, the official said.

He said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, causing splinter injuries to 14 persons, including a traffic policeman and a local journalist.

All the injured were admitted to a hospital and 13 of them were discharged after treatment. One person was still in hospital but he was stated to be out of danger.

The blast sparked panic among people in the town.

The area has been cordoned off by security forces and a hunt has been launched to nab the terrorists behind the attack, the official said.

No outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

On September 28, terrorists hurled a grenade at CRPF''s 38 battalion personnel deployed on law-and-order duty in Nawa Kadal area of downtown Srinagar but there was no casualty.

