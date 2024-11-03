Tourists Rush To Himachal Pradesh Post Diwali To Escape Poor Air Quality

Environment experts credit growing awareness of 'Green Diwali' practices. (Representational image)

After the Diwali celebrations, Himachal Pradesh has shown promising air quality results with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Shimla remaining comfortably below 50.

The other cities across Himachal Pradesh also reported also experiencing normal to good levels.

Environment experts are crediting a growing awareness of 'Green Diwali' practices and an increasing shift toward using green crackers for the improvement.

Dr Suresh Kumar Atri, an environmental expert from the Himachal Pradesh Environment Department and Science and Technology, highlighted efforts to promote eco-friendly celebrations.

"We have established nine monitoring stations across the state to keep track of noise and air pollution levels, monitoring suspended particles and using tools like CPM 2.5 and 10.5, as well as SOCS and NOCS, which run 24/7," said Dr. Atri.

He further said, "There has been considerable improvement when compared with data from previous years, with our results showing about a 30% to 40% reduction in pollution. The educational and awareness programs are indeed changing people's attitudes"

Tourist hotspots such as Dharamshala, Manali, Kullu, and Sunder Nagar are reporting air quality at consistently safe levels. However, Dr Atri acknowledged challenges in industrial zones like Baddi, Paonta Sahib, Kala Amb, and Poanta, where pollution levels are higher.

"Compared to other North Indian states, Himachal Pradesh's air quality is favorable. Himachal Pradesh offers fresh air, sunlight, and a healthy environment. Come and enjoy this wholesome atmosphere, which will benefit both physical and mental health," he added further.

Tourists visiting Shimla are taking notice of the healthier environment, praising the fresh air, scenic beauty, and cleanliness.

A tourist from Delhi, Swati told ANI, "The air quality here is excellent compared to Delhi. There's greenery everywhere, and it feels refreshing. The situation in Delhi is very alarming--the pollution and smog blanket the city. We need to preserve this purity for the sake of future generations."

Another tourist, Sanjeev Bhootni from Chandigarh expressed similar sentiments, saying, "Coming to Shimla has been wonderful. I can breathe freely here, and the fresh air and beautiful atmosphere have completely uplifted my spirits. Shimla feels like a heaven compared to the crowded and polluted cities."

