Top Leaders Pay Floral Tributes To BR Ambedkar On His Birth Anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tributes at the statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar in the Parliament House Complex on Monday, marking his birth anniversary.

Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage at the statue of Ambedkar. Union ministers, MPs and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were also present to offer their tributes.

On the eve of the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu greeted people and said Ambedkar's contributions across various fields would continue to inspire future generations to work with dedication towards nation-building.

In her message, she said Ambedkar created a distinct identity despite facing extreme hardships and earned global respect through his exceptional achievements. He considered education an important tool for social change and empowerment of the downtrodden, the President said.

Paying tributes to Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Modi said that it was due to his inspiration that the country was dedicated to realising the dream of social justice.

His principles and ideas will strengthen and speed up the building of an 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) and developed India, PM Modi said on X.

सभी देशवासियों की ओर से भारत रत्न पूज्य बाबासाहेब को उनकी जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन। यह उन्हीं की प्रेरणा है कि देश आज सामाजिक न्याय के सपने को साकार करने में समर्पित भाव से जुटा हुआ है। उनके सिद्धांत एवं आदर्श आत्मनिर्भर और विकसित भारत के निर्माण को मजबूती और गति देने वाले हैं। pic.twitter.com/Qhshv4uK7M — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2025

Ambedkar is recognised for his lifelong struggle for the empowerment of Scheduled Castes and his key role in drafting the Constitution.

Born in a Dalit family in 1891, he was a brilliant student who went on to study abroad. The discrimination he suffered in Indian society made him a committed social reformer. He was also India's first law minister.

