Top Lawyers Hint At Retiring Judge Amitava Roy Heading Major Tribunal

The country's top law officer KK Venugopal gave the indications while speaking at a farewell function organised by the Sureme Court Bar Association (SCBA) at the top court lawns in New Delhi.

All India | | Updated: February 24, 2018 04:51 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Top Lawyers Hint At Retiring Judge Amitava Roy Heading Major Tribunal

Justice Amitava Roy will retire as a Supreme Court Judge at the end of the month

New Delhi:  The Attorney General today indicated that Supreme Court judge Justice Amitava Roy, who retires at the end of this month, may soon be seen "manning one of the big tribunals" in the country.

The country's top law officer KK Venugopal gave the indications while speaking at a farewell function organised by the Sureme Court Bar Association (SCBA) at the top court lawns in New Delhi.

"It is sad that he (Justice Roy) is retiring but there is always a hope that he would be again with us in a tribunal or in some arbitration. I hope so far as Justice Roy is concerned, he will be manning one of the very big and important tribunals in the country, so that we would not lose him," the AG said.

Similar indications were also given by senior advocate Vikas Singh, who is also the president of SCBA, saying Justice Roy may soon be seen heading a major tribunal.

Comments
Close [X]
On his part, Chief Justice Dipak Misra in a lighter vein said that both the AG and the SCBA president have made predictions (about Justice Roy) "like astrologers", but being the CJI, he cannot afford to do the same.

"The Attorney General has made a prediction. Mr Singh has made a semi-prediction. They may be astrologers. But I cannot afford to be an astrologer. But can be a numerologist. You cannot devoid me of that privilege. In all possibility, make yourself prepared to argue before an authority which may be presided by Justice Amitava Roy," the CJI said as the advocates present in the audience burst into laughter.

Trending

Amitava RoySupreme court

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaLIVE TVTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................