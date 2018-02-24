Top Lawyers Hint At Retiring Judge Amitava Roy Heading Major Tribunal The country's top law officer KK Venugopal gave the indications while speaking at a farewell function organised by the Sureme Court Bar Association (SCBA) at the top court lawns in New Delhi.

Justice Amitava Roy will retire as a Supreme Court Judge at the end of the month New Delhi: The Attorney General today indicated that Supreme Court judge Justice Amitava Roy, who retires at the end of this month, may soon be seen "manning one of the big tribunals" in the country.



"It is sad that he (Justice Roy) is retiring but there is always a hope that he would be again with us in a tribunal or in some arbitration. I hope so far as Justice Roy is concerned, he will be manning one of the very big and important tribunals in the country, so that we would not lose him," the AG said.



Similar indications were also given by senior advocate Vikas Singh, who is also the president of SCBA, saying Justice Roy may soon be seen heading a major tribunal.



On his part, Chief Justice Dipak Misra in a lighter vein said that both the AG and the SCBA president have made predictions (about Justice Roy) "like astrologers", but being the CJI, he cannot afford to do the same.



"The Attorney General has made a prediction. Mr Singh has made a semi-prediction. They may be astrologers. But I cannot afford to be an astrologer. But can be a numerologist. You cannot devoid me of that privilege. In all possibility, make yourself prepared to argue before an authority which may be presided by Justice Amitava Roy," the CJI said as the advocates present in the audience burst into laughter.



