Top Employee Of This Bank Accused Of Sexual Harassment, Court Issues Notice

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice regarding a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the appointment of Pankaj Dwivedi as the Executive Director of Union Bank of India.

The PIL, filed by a woman who has accused Pankaj Dwivedi of sexual harassment, questions his appointment, which was made on March 27 for a three-year term.

The notice was issued by a division bench consisting of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the woman, argued that Pankaj Dwivedi's appointment as Executive Director of Union Bank of India violated regulations due to the lack of vigilance clearance.

He emphasised that this contravenes the appointment norms for public sector undertakings like banks. Mr Bhushan also noted that a chargesheet had been filed against Pankaj Dwivedi in a sexual harassment case.

It was also argued by the petitioner that Pankaj Dwivedi was previously a General Manager at Punjab & Sind Bank before joining Union Bank of India. In 2020, the Supreme Court annulled the transfer of the woman who filed the plea against Pankaj Dwivedi. She had reported irregularities and corruption involving Pankaj Dwivedi at her branch and alleged that he sexually harassed her in 2018.

The woman had raised concerns about account maintenance for liquor contractors and corruption allegations against Pankaj Dwivedi.

