Top Court To Hear Actor Juhi Chawla's Plea In Mobile Tower Radiation Case

Juhi Chawla in her plea has sought regulations and norms to reduce radiation

The Supreme Court on Friday said it will hear a petition filed by Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla and others against radiations from mobile towers, along with other pending petitions on the issue.

A bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Navin Sinha and K M Joseph tagged the matter of Juhi Chawla and others along with the other petitions.

Ms Chawla had moved the top court seeking transfer of her petition filed in the Bombay High Court.

She said in her plea that the high court had said since the top court was seized of the matter, it would hear her petition after the verdict is passed.

Juhi Chawla in her plea has sought regulations and norms to reduce radiation in order to minimise health hazards.