Top Court Notice To Bengal Government On BJP Activist's Plea In Meme Case

Priyanka Sharma claimed that she was tortured in jail.

The West Bengal government has been issued a show cause notice by the Supreme Court over the delay in the release of BJP activist Priyanka Sharma who was arrested in May for allegedly posting a meme on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media.

Ms Sharma's brother had filed a contempt plea alleging that there was a delay of over 24 hours in the release of his sister from jail, despite the Supreme Court's order granting bail to her, on May 14.

Priyanka Sharma was freed at 9:40 am on May 15, after spending an extra night in jail.

Shortly after her release, Priyanka Sharma had claimed that she would not offer an apology as she has done "no wrong". She even went on to claim that she was tortured in jail. "I was tortured in jail. The jailor pushed me. They were very rude inside the jail and the general condition was also quite bad. They didn't let me speak to anyone despite getting bail, didn't let me speak to anyone for five days," Ms Sharma said.

Her brother also claimed she was made to sign a personal bond, which was not a requirement in the Supreme Court order that granted her bail.

Ms Sharma was picked up by the police from her home on May 10 based on a complaint by Trinamool Congress leader for posting a meme on Ms Banerjee. The charges cited on the complaint include "defamation and offensive messages".

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability