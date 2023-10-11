Top Cops In Rajasthan Transferred Ahead Of State Polls

The police chiefs of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, Churu and Bhiwadi have been transferred by the Election Commission ahead of the assembly elections in the state. The Collector of Alwar has been transferred as well after it was found that they were suspected of being complicit in the local liquor trade.

Hanumangarh, Churu and Bhiwadi are part of the liquor transit route. Sources said illegal liquor from Haryana and Punjab enters Rajasthan through Hanumangarh, Churu, Jhunjhunu and Alwar districts. It reaches the hinterland districts as well as the neighbouring state of Gujarat.

The Commission, after assessing the performance of officials in sensitive districts and subsequent review meetings, found that performance of some officers was unsatisfactory. They were found complacent, if not complicit. The Commission said it has zero tolerance towards any kind of partisan behaviour of officials.

It ordered the transfer of nine DEOs/DMs and 25 Commissioners, Superintendents and Additional Superintendents of Police in these five poll-bound states. The District Magistrate of Alwar has also been transferred.