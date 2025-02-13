Top Chennai Police Officer Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Complaint By Woman Cop

A senior Chennai Police officer - who held a Joint Commissioner-rank - has been suspended following sexual harassment allegations by a female colleague. The Internal Complaints Committee is acting on allegations made by the survivor. Confirming the suspension to NDTV, a senior cop said action will be taken according to the rules and a report submitted to the DGP.

This is the latest In a series of sexual assault allegations, including those from government and educational institutions, across Tamil Nadu.

Earlier this week three teachers at a state-run school were arrested for the alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old student and, in December a woman student from Chennai's Anna University was sexually assaulted on campus. And, in another recent (and horrific) case, an 18-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted, just outside Chennai, while in a moving auto-rickshaw.

READ | 2 Men, Who Sexually Assaulted Teen In Chennai Auto, Spotted

The spate of sexual assault cases has prompted furious attacks on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam over the law-and-order situation in the southern state. The DMK, however, insists there is no problem with law enforcement, and that the guilty in each case has been arrested.

Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy said, "Survivors have confidence in our government and (that is why) they complain... with courage (knowing we will) bring perpetrators to book..."

He also took the opportunity for a jab at the opposition AIADMK, declaring rape and sexual assault survivors were "scared to complain" and that there were delays in filing police cases when that party was in power.

These incidents have become a major political flashpoint in the state ahead of next year's Assembly election, with the AIADMK and the BJP (its former ally) attacking the DMK after it emerged the suspect in the Anna University case had links to the ruling party.

Chief Minister MK Stalin last month was forced to respond; he admitted the accused was a party sympathiser but firmly denied that the man held formal membership of the DMK.

READ | "Anna University Rape Suspect Is Not DMK Member": MK Stalin

The accused is Gnanasekaran, a roadside biryani vendor.

Stressing the safety of women is of paramount importance to his government, Mr Stalin pointed out the man had not been shielded and that charges had been filed under the Goondas Act.