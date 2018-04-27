Top 5 Things To Do This Long Weekend There are a plenty of options to spend the time well. From going out on a longish trip to somewhere nice, to binge-watching some good stuff on Netflix, we have it covered for you

Share EMAIL PRINT Long weekend: You have lots of options on how to spend the extra time well New Delhi: Another long weekend is here. There are a plenty of options to spend the time well. From going out on a longish trip to somewhere nice, to binge-watching some good stuff on Netflix, we have it covered for you. On top of the weekend, Monday is Buddha Purnima and Tuesday (May 1) is Labour Day. That's four days of summer that you can convert into fun-filled days. Check out these suggestions:



Watch some good movies and shows

is running in theatres now. "It is a brave, ambitious effort, this ridiculously top-heavy assemblage of action figures from different movies brought together in the most comic-book of ways, an almighty crossover that ties up all the titles," writes Raja Sen, who has reviewed the film in which superheroes from the Marvel Comics universe come together. Netflix has also lined up a couple of good watching for you.

A still from Avengers: Infinity War. (Image courtesy: Instagram)



Run to the hills

If you are in Delhi, you are in luck. There are many

Lansdowne, a small hill town in Uttarakhand 260 kilometres from Delhi, takes some seven hours to reach.



Think adrenaline, think paintball

If you are looking for adrenaline rush, rock-climbing and paintball are some good options. But because of the hot weather you might want to time your rock-climbing outing early morning. There are some nice places in Delhi-NCR where you can grab a paintball gun and shoot your 'enemies' to glory. The Paintball Rocks in Sector 23, Gurgaon, is good for starters. Shootout Zone in Chhatarpur is another paintball place known for its natural barriers (bushes, trees) that enhance playability. The Paintball Co. in Sector 31, Gurgaon, can set up an on-the-spot paintball arena if you have enough space.



Participate in cool adventure sports

It's high summer, meaning it's a good time to go

A cool fruit drink in high summer will recharge your energy



Look for early morning hobby walks, activities

If you are into photography, now is the time to go out early morning before the sun is up high in the sky, and click some great photos. Look for photography clubs in your neighbourhood and join or plan a dawn walk. The early morning cool air will refresh your senses as well. Those into cycling can consider cleaning their rides and take them out now, if they have been lying unused for a while. Early morning cycle trips with other riders are always rewarding.



