Top 3 Poll Issues Will Be Jobs, Jobs And Jobs: P Chidambaram

The CII had on Wednesday expressed concern over the country's job market amid growing challenges of making a generation employment-ready.

All India | | Updated: March 09, 2019 10:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Top 3 Poll Issues Will Be Jobs, Jobs AndJobs: P Chidambaram

"What is worse? Not creating jobs or lying about creation of jobs?" Chidambaram asked in a tweet.


New Delhi: 

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today hit out at the Centre over alleged lack of job creation, saying the three main issues in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would be jobs, jobs and jobs.

"What is worse? Not creating jobs or lying about creation of jobs?" Chidambaram asked in a tweet, alleging that the National Democratic Alliance government was guilty of both. "The top three issues in the elections will be jobs, jobs and jobs."

"Glad that CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) has found its voice and has exposed the government's bogus claims on job creation. Hope that others also will speak up," the former Union finance minister added.

The CII had on Wednesday expressed concern over the country's job market amid growing challenges of making a generation employment-ready. However, it had on Thursday said the recent reforms ushered in by the government were creating new livelihoods across existing and emerging sectors. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

P ChidambaramLok Sabha pollsNational Democratic Alliance government

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Women's DayWomen's Day WishesInternational Women's DayWomen's Day QuotesHonda Civic20 Rs CoinWomen's Day Doodle Live TVPNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsRedmi Note 7Captain MarvelRealme 3

................................ Advertisement ................................