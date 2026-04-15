Too Many Tigers, Jungle Too Small: Human-Animal Conflict In Land Of Mowgli

In the forests of Madhya Pradesh romanticised as the "Land of Mowgli" from the book "The Jungle Book" a far darker story is unfolding. What was once celebrated as a conservation success is now turning into a volatile conflict zone, where rising tiger numbers are colliding with shrinking forests, leaving both humans and wildlife trapped in a deadly overlap.

In just 13 days, two lives were lost in tiger attacks inside and around the Pench Tiger Reserve, triggering mob violence, arson, and a breakdown of trust between villagers and forest authorities. The latest victim, 30-year-old Dinesh Sevatkar, entered the forest near a water body, an area frequently used by tigers, at dusk. He was mauled to death. Within hours, anger erupted. Hundreds of villagers barged into the reserve, dismantled gates, damaged vehicles, and even set parts of the forest ablaze.

This was not an isolated flashpoint. It was a signal of something much deeper.

Madhya Pradesh's tiger population has surged from 785 in 2022 to an estimated 1,000 today. But the forests they depend on have not expanded with them.

A male tiger requires 50 to 100 square kilometers to establish territory. For 1,000 tigers, that translates to at least 50,000 square kilometers of secure habitat. The state's nine tiger reserves together offer barely 16,233 square kilometers.

The imbalance is stark and increasingly dangerous.

As forests run out of space, the conflict is spilling into human lives. Between 2020-21 and 2024-25, 380 people have died in human-wildlife conflict across the state. The yearly toll remains alarmingly consistent-90 deaths in 2020-21, 57 in 2021-22, 86 in 2022-23, 76 in 2023-24, and 71 in 2024-25.

Injuries are even more widespread. Over 5,000 people (5,717) people have been injured during this period, with cases peaking at 1,320 in 2022-23.

These figures reflect not isolated incidents, but a sustained and expanding crisis.

The violence is no longer limited to one reserve. Similar incidents have been reported in Satpura Tiger Reserve and Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

In Pench alone, this was the fourth death this year. Earlier this month, another villager collecting Mahua flowers in the pre-dawn hours was killed in the Kumbhapani buffer zone.

Despite repeated advisories, survival needs continue to drive villagers into forests at risky hours.

Inside the forests, territorial battles are intensifying. Over the past decade, more than 50 tigers and leopards have died in fights over space. As dominant tigers secure territory, weaker ones are pushed outward towards human settlements.

At the same time, experts point to declining prey availability, forcing tigers to venture beyond forest boundaries in search of food.

Wildlife experts are now raising urgent concerns. Ajay Dubey points out that tiger conservation cannot be reduced to population numbers alone; territory is fundamental. He warns that while tiger numbers have surged, forest expansion has lagged dangerously behind.

In a sharp critique of ground-level systems, Dubey says, "The Forest Department's conflict management is weak. There is no timely intelligence on where poaching is happening or where illegal opium cultivation exists. Trust-building with local communities has failed. People are not clearly informed that they cannot collect Mahua in core areas and if an incident happens there, they are not even eligible for compensation."

Madhya Pradesh has revived its tiger population but is now confronting the limits of that success. Where will these tigers go? Because in the Land of Mowgli, the jungle is no longer a distant, mythical space. It is pressing against the edges of human life turning conservation into conflict, and survival into a shared, shrinking struggle.