Told Police To Probe Kangana Ranaut's Drug Use Report: Anil Deshmukh

The move comes amid a bitter political row between the Shiv Sena and actor Kangana Ranaut (File)

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh today said he has told the Mumbai Police to look into media reports of drug consumption by actor Kangana Ranaut in response to requests submitted by Shiv Sena MLAs Sunil Prabhu and Pratap Sarnaik during the ongoing Monsoon session of the state assembly.

"I have told the Mumbai Police to look into details of a media report that Kangana Ranaut was in a relationship with actor Adhyayan Suman, who had claimed in an old interview that she takes drugs and had also forced him to do so. Probe request was submitted by MLAs Sunil Prabhu and Pratap Sarnaik," Mr Deshmukh said.

The move comes amid a bitter political row between the Shiv Sena and actor Kangana Ranaut after the actor compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said she felt unsafe living in the city. She made the remark after Mr Raut - the chief spokesperson for Shiv Sena and also the executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Samana - said she should not return to Mumbai.

Talking to NDTV, Mr Sarnaik, who had taken a swipe at the Y-plus security for Mr Ranaut, said his request for a probe into the drug consumption allegation was to ensure that the actor's image is not maligned since she is "well respected by ministers of the central government".

"If the actor travels with Y-category security provided by Mumbai Police then we want that no one should be able to point a finger at her. We have sought a probe so the Mumbai Police can look into the allegations made by her very close friend (Adhyayan Suman) and clear her of all charges. If Adhyayan Suman has levelled wrong allegations then the Mumbai Police should act against him for spreading misinformation about Ms Ranaut. But is he is speaking the truth, then we want to know whom she bought drugs from and everyone linked with this nexus," Mr Sarnaik told NDTV, sarcastically adding that the actor was welcome to return to Mumbai.