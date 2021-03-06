Latest News Live Updates: Over 10,000 Cases In Maharashtra After Nearly 5 Months

Maharashtra reported 10,216 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

Maharashtra reported 10,216 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number of single-day cases in nearly five months, which took its overall tally to 21,98,399, a health department official said.

This is the first time since October 17, 2020, the single-day case count in the state has gone above the 10,000- mark.

On October 17, the state had reported 10,259 cases. On Wednesday (March 3), there were 9,855 new cases, while Thursday's infection count was 8,998.

The state's death count rose to 52,393 with 53 fatalities reported on Friday, the official said.

Here are the Latest News Live Updates:

Mar 06, 2021 06:36 (IST) Over 1.9 Crore Administered Covid Vaccine In India So Far: Centre



The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.90 crore with 10,34,672 vaccine jabs being given till Friday evening, the Union Health Ministry said.



The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) starting from February 2.



The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.



"Total 10,34,672 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Friday, the forty-ninth day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. Out of which, 8,25,537 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,09,135 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report," the ministry said, adding that final reports would be completed for the day by late night.