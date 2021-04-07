Latest News Live Updates: Vaccination For All Age Groups Not Anytime Soon, Says Centre

Vaccination For All Age Groups Not Anytime Soon, Says Centre

Vaccinations will not be opened to all ages any time soon, the government said today, stressing on the need to cover the most vulnerable groups amid a surge in Covid cases.

Maharashtra reported over 55,000 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours in a persistent rise in cases that has left the government worried about the situation.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope spoke with his counterpart in the centre, Harsh Vardhan, and requested him to let neighbouring states send oxygen cylinders to Maharashtra, where more and more hospitals have reported shortage of oxygen cylinders needed to care for critical patients.

A weekend lockdown in Maharashtra is already in effect amid the unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, New Delhi on Tuesday imposed an immediate night curfew one day after the nation posted a record coronavirus surge, with financial hub Mumbai also introducing similar restrictions.

The Delhi regional government said the "sudden increase in Covid-19 cases" and "high positivity rate" meant a night curfew was needed.

Here are the Latest News Live Updates:

Apr 07, 2021 06:14 (IST) Reconsider COVID-19 restrictions: Devendra Fadnavis writes to Maharashtra Chief Minister



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, requesting him to reconsider restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Mr Fadnavis asked the Chief Minister to discuss these matters with all stratum of society again and impose restrictions so that the lives of commoners are not affected.



On April 4, the Maharashtra government announced new guidelines under its "Break the Chain" campaign to curb the spread of novel coronavirus infections to remain in force till April 30.



The state, which has been the major contributor of COVID-19 cases in the past few days, reported over 55,000 new infections in the last 24 hours.