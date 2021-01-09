Latest News Live: India Tests Vaccine Delivery System With Second Dry Run

India has recorded more than 1.04 crore coronavirus cases till now, according to official figures while the total number of cases of the UK mutant Covid strain stands at 83 so far. Total active cases in the country are now 2,25,449 and with over 20,000 recoveries on Friday, the total number of cured patients now stands at 1,00,37,398.
India is the second most affected country in the world after the United States due to coronavirus. Brazil, Russia and UK follow India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday chair a meeting with the chief ministers of all states regarding vaccination against the coronavirus that is expected to start later this month. A second dry run to check the best way to vaccinate people against COVID-19 and plug loopholes in logistics and training took place across 737 districts in the country on Friday.
An eighth round of talks between the centre and farmer leaders protesting the agriculture laws was held on Friday but it failed to break a months-long deadlock between the parties, who remain divided on two key issues - the repeal of the laws and a legal guarantee for MSP.
Sources said the centre (represented by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal) continues to insist the laws will benefit farmers. The farmers continue to demand the centre roll them back and allow state governments to enact their own rules. The next round of talks will take place on January 15, less than two weeks before the farmers take out a tractor rally - on Republic Day - to enter Delhi.
More than three quarters of people hospitalised with Covid-19 still suffered from at least one symptom after six months, according to a study published Saturday that scientists said shows the need for further investigation into lingering coronavirus effects.
Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Thursday received a Covid-19 vaccine jab, more than three weeks after the kingdom kicked off a three-phase inoculation programme, official media said.
