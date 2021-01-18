Latest NEWS LIVE: Over 17,000 Vaccinated On Day 2 Of Covid Vaccination Drive

Over 17,000 Vaccinated On Day 2 Of Covid Vaccination Drive.

Over 17,000 people were vaccinated across six states on Day 2 of the nationwide coronavirus drive, the Health Ministry said Sunday evening, adding that this takes the total number of people vaccinated so far to around 2.24 lakh.

On Saturday (Day 1) 1.91 lakh people were administered the shots with over 3,000 sites active across India. The Health Ministry said the drop in the number of states carrying out vaccination today was part of a "usual strategy" to avoid clashes with immunisation schedules for other illnesses.

Authorities have given emergency-use approval for two jabs -- "Covishield", a version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, and the Indian-made "Covaxin", which has yet to complete its Phase 3 trials.

Frontline workers such as hospital staff, people over 50 and those deemed to be at high risk due to pre-existing medical conditions are on the shortlist to receive the vaccines.

Meanwhile, the protesting farmers refused to call off their Republic Day tractor rally today, and said the probe by the National Investigation Agency is meant to break their big protest. Today, as the agency summoned 40 people -- Including farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa -- for questioning in a case related to the banned outfit Sikhs For Justice, farmers alleged that the government has resorted to "atrocities". The government is opposing the tractor rally legally -- the matter will be heard by the Supreme Court tomorrow.

Here are the live updates:

Jan 18, 2021 06:20 (IST) Coronavirus news: See COVID-19 Vaccination Schedule Of All States, Union Territories

The Health Ministry on Sunday released details of COVID-19 vaccination schedule in all states. It said all big states have been asked to conduct vaccinations on any four days every week, while smaller states like Goa will hold vaccination session on any two days since their population is lesser. However, Uttar Pradesh will inoculate only two days every week.

The Health Ministry in a presentation shared with the media said states and Union Territories were asked to hold COVID-19 vaccination session four days a week to minimise disruption in routine health services. Some states have already publicised their weekly vaccination days.

