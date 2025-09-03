Tobacco Products, Carbonated Beverages: What Comes Under 40% GST

The GST Council has increased the tax on sin and super luxury goods under a special rate of 40 per cent. The tax on pan masala, tobacco products, cigarettes and aerated drinks containing added sugar has been increased from 28 per cent to 40 per cent. Motorcycles exceeding 350 cc and aircraft for personal use will also attract a 40 per cent GST rate.

The council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, cut the current four slabs down to two, in a landmark move. It scrapped the 12 per cent and 28 per cent rates, while retaining the 5 per cent and 18 per cent slabs. The new goods and services tax (GST) will become effective from September 22.

The government has decided to cut taxes on hundreds of consumer items ranging from soaps to small cars, with a "focus on the common man".