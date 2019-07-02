To Set Example, Environment Ministry Gets Electric Cars For Official Use

According to sources in the environment ministry, five electric cars have been acquired on a trial basis out of which three have been allotted to ministry officials.

All India | | Updated: July 02, 2019 20:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
To Set Example, Environment Ministry Gets Electric Cars For Official Use

The Environment Ministry tweeted photos of the electric cars


New Delhi: 

The Environment Ministry on Tuesday acquired electric cars for official use, a move aimed at reducing air pollution.

According to ministry sources, five electric cars have been acquired on a trial basis out of which three have been allotted to ministry officials.

Tweeting a picture of the electric car, the ministry said, "@moefcc acquires Electric Cars for official duty thereby utilising in-house charging facilities and setting an example in pollution free commutes."

Sources said, "The three vehicles have been allotted to officials in the rank of joint secretary, inspector general and director general."

The cars were acquired on Monday evening.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

electric carsEnvironment ministry

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs BangladeshBudget 2019Live TVTax CalculatorWatch BrandsHair WaxBest ShampooHair OilsSamsung M40OnePlus 7 ProTotal Solar EclipseSolar EclipseSurya GrahanNote 7 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................