Big Role For Hemang Joshi In BJP's 'Gen Z' Connect -- Replacing Tejasvi Surya

At a time when Gen Z protests and rising youth movement voices have gained national attention across India, the BJP has made a significant organisational move by appointing Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi as the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha today, replacing Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya. The appointment comes as political parties are actively seeking to bridge the gap with the country's younger demographic.

In a post on social media platform X, Tejasvi Surya said:

Born on January 31, 1991, in Porbandar, Gujarat, Joshi represents the new generation of young BJP lawmakers.

His journey in public service is grounded in a deep connection to Vadodara.

When his father moved to Vadodara in 2008 for Joshi's higher education in physiotherapy, he enrolled as a student at the prestigious Maharaja Sayajirao University. He remained associated with the university from 2008 all the way through 2021.

His entry into civic governance took off in January 2022 under the leadership of then-city president Dr. Vijay Shah, when he was appointed Vice-Chairman of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation's School Committee.

Joshi's trajectory within the party hierarchy has seen a swift and structured ascent over the past two years. The party leadership fielded him as its Lok Sabha candidate from Vadodara in April 2024, leading to his successful election.

Recognising his potential, the party included him as the sole MP from Gujarat in the delegation sent for Operation Sindoor in May 2025. By November 2025, the BJP entrusted him with the role of in-charge for the Special Investment Region in Gujarat, followed by his appointment as the Gujarat BJP Yuva Morcha President in December 2025.

His steady performance and growth over this period led to his elevation to the national stage as head of the party's youth wing.

The decision to choose Hemang Joshi stems from multiple political and strategic factors evaluating his leadership style. Since becoming an MP, he has focused on personal evolution, working on his physical fitness and demonstrating consistency wherever assigned, including his role during Operation Sindoor.

During his tenure as the youth wing chief in Gujarat, he introduced innovative organizational practices, including a large-scale digital meeting, which directly caught the attention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh. The Central leadership was looking for a well-educated, soft-spoken, and controversy-free young leader, and Joshi fit the profile while maintaining a consistent low-profile approach.

Known for his polished communication skills, Joshi is fluent in Gujarati, Hindi, and English, making him equipped to connect with diverse youth audiences nationwide. He is also highly tech-savvy, a trait reflected in his initiative to establish a "Digital MP Office" in Vadodara, which earned widespread recognition. Beyond his local initiatives, Joshi stepped into the national political spotlight during the Lok Sabha incident involving opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and BJP MP P.C. Sarangi; alongside Bansuri Swaraj and Anurag Thakur, he was one of the key complainants who filed a police report regarding the scuffle.

With his national appointment, the responsibility now falls on Hemang Joshi to strengthen the party's grassroots connection with the young population and navigate the evolving aspirations of Generation Z across the country.

