To Free Murder Accused, Gang Threw Bomb At Cops. Then Their Bike Stalled

Three aides of the murder accused try to escape from Contai Court in West Bengal.

High drama - straight out of a movie - ensued today at a court in West Bengal, 150 km from Kolkata, when a murder accused tried to escape but failed.

The accused, Karna Bera, was grabbed from the police by his friends as he was being escorted to a court in Contai. They fired at the men who tried to stop them and ran throwing bombs inside the court complex as they exited.

A court official and a police constable were shot at from close range.

Once out, Bera - wearing a cream shirt and dark pants - ran across the road and waved. On cue, a motorcyclist arrived, and two more men ran towards it -- the one in a dark shirt had a gun in his hand. All four were seated, the motorcycle teetered forward and then stopped.

Murder accused Karna Bera tries to run after escaping from Contai court premises.

But the men ran out of luck and possibly fuel soon after the bike was kick started. Still nonchalant, the men tried walking off with the bike, followed by Karna Bera who allegedly killed a policeman in 2015.

The policemen were still gathering their wits when locals gave the men and the murder accused a chase. Then the policemen ran too.

The three men who were helping Karna Bera disappeared, and he raced into a nearby house.

Finally, it was a breakthrough moment for the police. The cops surrounded the house, and shouted at Karna Bera: "Surrender or else".

One hour later, Karan Bera threw in the towel.

Last heard, he was cooling his heels at the Contai police station.