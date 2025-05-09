Indian-Origin Man Stabbed In UK Bank, Murder Accused Appears In Court

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A 47-year-old man faces murder charges for Gurvinder Singh Johal's death. Johal was fatally stabbed inside a Lloyds bank in Derby on May 6. Accused Haybe Cabdiraxmaan Nur appeared in court via a Somali interpreter.

A 47-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Gurvinder Singh Johal, an Indian-origin man who was fatally stabbed inside a Lloyds bank in Derby city centre. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon (May 6), with emergency services pronouncing Johal dead at the scene. The accused, Haybe Cabdiraxmaan Nur from Normanton, Derby, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court, speaking through a Somali interpreter. He has been remanded in custody, and the case has been referred to Derby Crown Court.

According to BBC, Cabdiraxmaan Nur confirmed his name, age other details and was remanded in custody to appear at Derby Crown Court on Friday.

Samantha Shallow, deputy chief crown prosecutor in the East Midlands, said, "Following a review of the evidence provided by Derbyshire Constabulary, we have authorised criminal charges in relation to the death of 37-year-old Gurvinder Johal."

She added, "Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Johal at this time."

A second man in his 30s, who was arrested in connection with the incident, has been released without any further action.

A family friend told the BBC on Wednesday that Mr Johal was "a smiler" and "a good friend".

He said that Mr Johal had just returned to Derby from a family trip to India with his wife, children and extended family.

Supt Rebecca Webster, from Derbyshire Police, said: "For the family of the victim, we know that life will never be the same again, and our thoughts are with them as they begin to deal with their tragic loss."