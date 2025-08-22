Finnish Woman Killed On Livestream While Playing Game With British Friend

A British gamer watched his worst nightmare come true when his online friend was stabbed to death during a late-night gaming session live on camera more than 1,000 miles away, according to The Metro.

According to investigators, the 32-year-old Finnish woman was playing online games with her friend in the UK for almost ten hours when the man suddenly heard a window smashing at her home in Puumala. The British player asked if her door was locked, but soon after, he heard a stranger speaking to her in Finnish. Neighbours later reported hearing loud screams, reported the news portal.

The British gamer, unable to intervene from afar, quickly emailed local police around 5 am on April 23. Authorities found the woman dead in her living room later that day.

After the stabbing, the attacker reportedly drove around 30 miles to Juva, where he set fire to a barn. Witnesses said they saw him walking out of the flames with his arms wide open before collapsing. He was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries, according to The Sun.

Investigators confirmed the man was not previously known to police and had no apparent link to the victim. They believe he chose her home because the lights were on and it was easily accessible.

Criminal Inspector Marfa Raipela, who led the case, said the incident is not being treated as terrorism. The investigation has now been closed as the suspect is deceased.

This isn't the only recent incident involving a death during online gaming or livestream challenges. Just days ago, French influencer Raphael Graven - known online as Jean Pormanove - died after enduring hours of torture and abuse during a livestream on the platform Kick. Graven, who had gained popularity for participating in extreme online challenges, was regularly subjected to physical violence and public humiliation. Reports say he was routinely beaten and abused by two fellow influencers during his live broadcasts.