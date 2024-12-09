"To Damage India": Ex-Diplomat On George Soros And Opposition Controversy

The language of the Opposition is similar to the anti-India rhetoric used by US billionaire George Soros a few years ago, remarked India's former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal, amid BJP allegations of top Congress leaders colluding with Soros to destabilise the country. In an exclusive interview to NDTV, Mr Sibal said while the US and a section within it are favourably disposed towards India as a counter-balance to China, there is also a section which is out to damage India's prospects.

It is well-known, he said, that the deep state in the United States -- agencies and personnel, academics and think tanks -- is attacking India very viciously, which finds expression in the media of the US and Europe.

They, he said, have this consistent line of bringing India's democracy into disrepute.

"All this campaign against backsliding of democracy in India and capture of institutions curbs on freedom of press. In other words, create a narrative globally, which would, to the extent it can be effective on the ground, damage India and India's prospects of attracting foreign investment and everything else by giving the impression that India is sliding into a kind of a political and administrative system which is not very conducive to Western values," he said.

This, he added, finds resonance in UUS Boardrooms, though it has not got to the extent of influencing investment policies yet, because of the larger picture in terms of market and global economy.

The BJP's allegations in parliament today have opened a fresh front with the Congress.



As the BJP demanded that senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi disclose her role as the "co-president" in an organisation funded by the George Soros Foundation, the Congress dismissed the allegations, accusing the BJP of putting at stake India's ties with another country to divert attention

BJP chief JP Nadda called for a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the issue, asserting it is a matter of internal and external security.

Last week, the BJP had alleged that the US deep state colluded with media portal OCCRP (Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to "damage" India's image.

It drew a sharp response from the US. A spokesperson at the US embassy described the allegations as "disappointing" and asserted that the US government has been a champion of media freedom around the world.

"The US government works with independent organisations on programming that supports professional development and capacity building training for journalists. This programming does not influence the editorial decisions or direction of these organisations," the official had said.

