To Corner Modi Government, Congress To Train Youth Leaders

AICC leaders including Abhishek Manu Singhvi will address the meeting. (File)

Senior Congress leaders such as Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Rajeev Gowda will give a pep talk to Youth Congress spokespersons across the country on ways and means to corner the Modi government on various issues including Rafale "scam".

Around 70 spokesperson from state Youth Congress units will be guided by senior AICC leaders including Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Rajeev Gowda, Ranjita Ranjan, Pawan Khera in a one-day meet on Sunday at the IYC headquarters, said a senior IYC functionary.

"We have been active in agitating against a host of issues including Rafale deal, women security, unemployment, price hike, increase in petrol and diesel prices, and the leaders will suggest effective ways and means to bring out failures of the Modi government on it," he said.

Youth Congress spokesperson Amrish Ranjan Pandey said such meetings were held routinely for training purposes.

Recently, the IYC appointed 150 spokesperson in state units, many of whom will be participating in the meeting scheduled to begin at 10 am on Sunday, he said.

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Youth Congress will organise a "massive" protest in Delhi on October 8, he said.

The protest, under the banner of United Youth Front, will target the Modi government on Rafale deal, price hike, impact of demonetisation, SSC recruitment, increase in fuel prices.

The front, with youth outfits of 13 non-BJP parties including the Congress as constituents, was formed earlier this month for joint protests against the Modi government.