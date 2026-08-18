To Beat AAP, Three Musketeers to Sail BJP's Boat In Punjab

The BJP is trying every permutation and combination in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The party's latest appointments bring together three very different political assets -- Satish Poonia, Manpreet Singh Badal and Sandeep Pathak -- in what could emerge as the BJP's three-pronged strategy to navigate Punjab's complex electoral waters.

Satish Poonia's appointment carries perhaps the clearest organisational message.

Poonia was inducted into Nitin Nabin's new team as National General Secretary and a day later was appointed BJP's affairs-in-charge for Punjab. A former Rajasthan BJP president and an experienced organisational leader, Poonia brings election management experience to a state where the BJP is still trying to build a full-fledged grassroots organisation. His selection suggests that the BJP wants an experienced organisational hand to drive its Punjab strategy as it prepares for the 2027 assembly elections.

Poonia's task will be challenging. The BJP is looking to strengthen its organisation across Punjab and establish itself as a serious statewide force.

His experience in Rajasthan, a state with a strong rural and agrarian political landscape, could also help the BJP in addressing one of its biggest challenges in Punjab, its limited rural and farmer connect. His appointment comes at a time when the BJP appears increasingly keen to prepare for a possible solo contest.

Then there is Manpreet Singh Badal, who has been elevated to the position of the BJP's National Vice President in Nitin Nabin's new team.

For Punjab, his importance goes beyond the national designation. Badal contests from Bathinda, right in the heart of Malwa -- the region that dominates Punjab's political landscape. The BJP has traditionally lacked a strong Jat Sikh face with an established political identity in rural Malwa. Manpreet Badal potentially fills that gap.

A Jat Sikh and a member of the influential Badal family, Manpreet brings a recognisable political identity and decades of experience in Punjab politics. His presence gives the BJP a face that can potentially help the party reach beyond its traditional urban support base. He had switched to the BJP after losing the 2022 assembly election as a Congress candidate and subsequently maintained a relatively low profile when it came to organisational activities of the BJP in Punjab. His latest elevation, therefore, is significant.

The BJP needs a strong Jat Sikh face in Malwa if it wants to seriously expand its footprint in Punjab. Manpreet Badal fits the bill. His elevation could also be seen as another indication that the BJP is preparing to build an independent political identity in the state rather than depending entirely on its traditional alliance structure.

The third piece of the puzzle is Sandeep Pathak. The former AAP strategist has been appointed National Secretary in Nitin Nabin's new team. Pathak brings something very different to the BJP. He has an intimate understanding of the organisation and electoral machinery that delivered AAP its stunning victory in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Pathak was closely involved in AAP's Punjab strategy and candidate selection ahead of the 2022 polls. His understanding of the party's organisational structure, candidate selection process, booth level machinery and political strategy could make him particularly valuable to the BJP as it prepares to challenge AAP in 2027.

Pathak could therefore become the BJP's AAP decoder. He knows the strengths and weaknesses of the organisation that the BJP will be seeking to defeat. He also understands the political networks and personalities that helped AAP build its formidable presence in Punjab.

This brings the three leaders together in an interesting political combination. Poonia brings organisational experience and election management. Manpreet Badal brings a Jat Sikh identity, the Badal legacy and a political face in the heart of Malwa. Pathak brings insider knowledge of AAP and its electoral machinery.

Can the three musketeers sail the BJP's boat in Punjab? That remains the big question. Poonia will have to build the organisation, Badal will have to demonstrate that his political relevance extends beyond his family name and Bathinda, while Pathak will have to convert his knowledge of AAP into a tangible electoral advantage for the BJP.

The appointments nevertheless make one thing clear. The BJP is trying every possible permutation and combination in Punjab. It is bringing together organisational muscle, regional representation, a Jat Sikh face, political legacy and insider knowledge of its principal rival.

Whether this combination can translate into votes and help the BJP emerge as a serious statewide force in 2027 will ultimately be decided on the ground.

