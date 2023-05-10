'To Ban Is Just Wrong': Anurag Kashyap Tweets Amid Controversy Around 'The Kerala Story'

'The Kerala Story' was released on May 5.

'The Kerala Story', a film that claims to tell stories of women radicalised into joining the terror group ISIS, has been surrounded by controversy since its trailer was released last month. Several states have witnessed protests after the film's release on May 5, while BJP-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have declared it tax-free. West Bengal announced a ban on the film on May 8, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arguing that it may create unrest. The film's producer responded to the move saying they will take legal action against the ban. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has reacted to the ban in a series of tweets.

Without naming the film, Mr Kashyap said in the first tweet, "You agree with the film or not, be it propaganda, counter propaganda, offensive or not, to ban it is just wrong." His tweet also has a photo of a quote by French write Voltaire.

You agree with the film or not, be it propaganda, counter propaganda, offensive or not, to ban it is just wrong. pic.twitter.com/DxNFJC1N4w — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 9, 2023

He mentioned Sudhir Mishra's recently released film 'Afwaah' to drive home a point. "You want to fight propaganda. Then go in numbers and see the film that talks against misuse of social media and how inherent prejudice is weaponised to create hatred and unrest. It's running in cinemas and is called 'Afwaah'. Go make your voice stronger. Go make a point. That's the right way to fight," Mr Kashyap said in his next tweet.

On Monday, actor and Padma Bhushan recipient Shabana Azmi had also opposed the ban tweeting, "Those who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan's #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra constitutional authority."

Those who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan's #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra constitutional authority . — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) May 8, 2023

Directed by Sudipto Sen, 'The Kerala Story' revolves around three women from Kerala allegedly forced to convert to Islam and recruited by the terror group. BJP leaders across the country have praised the film and have urged states to make it tax-free. The CPM-led Kerala government accuses the filmmakers of spreading the Sangh Parivar's propaganda.

The film has so far garnered Rs 56 crore at the box office.