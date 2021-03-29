AIADMK Candidate Makes Parottas While Campaigning For Tamil Nadu Polls

AIADMK candidate DKM Chinnaiya visited a restaurant in the Tambaram Assembly constituency.

In a bid to reach out to voters, Tamil Nadu's All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate DKM Chinnaiya today visited a restaurant in his constituency in Chennai and made his way into the kitchens to roll some "parottas" (Indian flatbread).

He visited a restaurant in the Tambaram Assembly constituency's Srinivasa Nagar area of Birkankarana and urged people to vote for the two-leaf symbol of the AIADMK.

This was part of his poll campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.