Tirupati's ISKCON Temple Gets Bomb Threat, 4th Hoax Mail In 3 Days

In the last week, several hotels in Tirupati have received bomb threats.

Tirupati's ISKCON temple received a bomb threat on Sunday. Temple authorities registered a complaint with the police about receiving a threatening email, claiming ISIS terrorists would blow up the temple.

Tirupati police initiated immediate action and conducted searches. The local police got bomb squads and dog units to check for any explosives. However, no explosives or any other objectionable items were recovered from the temple premises.

Circle Inspector Srinivasulu confirmed the news and assured that appropriate and necessary efforts were underway to identify those responsible for the threats. The police is suspecting it to be yet another hoax mail.

This is the fourth hoax mail the temple town of Tirupati received in the last three days.

Earlier on Saturday, two hotels also received bomb threats, which were later confirmed as hoax threats. Before that, three other hotels in the town received bomb threats, heightening the anxiety among residents and devotees.

The threat reportedly mentioned the alleged drug trafficking network kingpin Jaffer Sadiq, who was arrested in Tamil Nadu by the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate.

A probe was launched into the matter, following an FIR.