Tirumala Temple Introduces 'Book Prasadam' To Promote Sanatana Dharma

In a move aimed at curbing religious conversions and fostering awareness of Sanatana Dharma, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has launched a "Book Prasadam" programme, offering devotees books on Hindu traditions and the glory of Lord Venkateswara. This initiative, guided by TTD Chairperson BR Naidu, seeks to widely propagate the rich heritage of Hinduism.

So, from now on, alongside the traditional laddoo, devotees visiting the revered Lord Venkateswara temple will receive books as prasadam. The programme, spearheaded by the TTD's Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad, focuses on distributing spiritual texts for free in various areas, including Dalit hamlets, remote villages, and agency regions across Andhra Pradesh.

Devotees waiting for darshan in the compartments of the Vaikuntham Queue Complex at Tirumala will also be given books.

During a recent event at the Tirumala camp office, TTD officials presented Chairman BR Naidu with an array of books slated for distribution. The collection includes revered texts such as Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavam, Vishnu Sahasranamam, Venkateswara Suprabhatam, Bhaja Govindam, Lalita Sahasranamam, Shiva Stotram, Bhagavad Gita, and biographies of influential personalities.

A remarkable aspect of this initiative is that the entire cost of printing these books is being borne by generous donors, ensuring no utilization of TTD funds.

With this philanthropic support, the handbooks will initially be printed in Telugu and subsequently extended to other languages for nationwide distribution.

The TTD Chairperson has emphasised the importance of this programme in propagating Hindu Dharma and actively working to curb religious conversions. The idea is to promote spiritual welfare and preserve and promote Sanatana Dharma.