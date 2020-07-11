Time To Fight Coronavirus, Not Bihar Elections: Prashant Kishor To Nitish Kumar

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor appealed to Nitish Kumar to focus on Covid, and defer the Bihar polls

Election strategist Prashant Kishor took a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today, saying this is a time to fight the coronavirus, not elections, and that he should not endanger people's lives in a "hurry" to hold the assembly polls.

"The coronavirus situation in Bihar is worsening like it is in many other states of the country. But a big part of government machinery and resources are busy making preparation for the assembly elections."

"Nitish Kumar ji, this isn't a time to fight elections, but the coronavirus. Don't endanger people's lives in this hurry to hold the polls," he tweeted.

Prashant Kishor, once a confidant of JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, before he turned a critic and was expelled from the party, joins leaders like LJP chief Chirag Paswan and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav in suggesting that the Bihar assembly polls should be deferred due to the pandemic.

Polls in Bihar are due in October-November but the Election Commission has so far not made any official announcement about its schedule.

The BJP and the JD(U) have been holding organisational meetings and reportedly said that they are ready for the elections.



