'Time For Brotherhood, Trust Among All': Rahul Gandhi On Ayodhya Verdict

Rahul Gandhi said everyone should maintain mutual harmony after the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya

Everyone should respect the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case and maintain harmony, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday while noting that this is the time to promote brotherhood, trust and love for all in the country.

The Supreme Court in an unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

"The Supreme Court has pronounced its verdict on the Ayodhya issue. While honouring this decision of the court, we all should maintain mutual harmony. This is a time for brotherhood, trust and love among us all Indians," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अयोध्या मुद्दे पर अपना फैसला सुना दिया है। कोर्ट के इस फैसले का सम्मान करते हुए हम सब को आपसी सद्भाव बनाए रखना है। ये वक्त हम सभी भारतीयों के बीच बन्धुत्व,विश्वास और प्रेम का है।



#AyodhyaVerdict — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 9, 2019

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the decades-old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

The top court said the mosque should be constructed at a "prominent site" allotted either by the Centre or the Uttar Pradesh government and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site where many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

