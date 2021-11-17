Tihar Conman Lived Inside Jail Like A 'King', Reveals Delhi Police

Sukesh Chandrashekar was arrested on August 8 this year on charges of running an extortion racket. (File)

RK Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police, Delhi (Economic Offenses Wing) said on Tuesday that Sukesh Chandrashekar allegedly ran an extortion racket from Rohini jail, lived inside the jail like a "king".

Chandrashekar was arrested on August 8 this year on charges of running an extortion racket.

"He was living in the jail like a king. It seems all officials of Rohini jail were involved because of the facilities given to him. An entire barrack vacant of all other inmates was given to him. He had covered the CCTV cameras as well. He was freely using his mobile to run the extortion racket for a year." Mr Singh told ANI.

Mr Singh added, "He was fond of living a lavish lifestyle. He loved expensive luxury vehicles. We have seized 18-20 luxury vehicles from his farmhouse. He was also associated with the film industry through his partner Leena Maria Paul."

He said that the jail officers were also arrested for assisting Chandrashekhar in his crimes, who would send them at least Rs 1 crore a month via hawala dealers and money carriers.

"There was involvement from jail officials across all levels in the crime," he added.

Mr Singh said that an iPhone 12 Pro Max and a Samsung phone were recovered from Chandrashekar and he was also using an Israeli number. "He also had a spoofing app to impersonate government officials and politicians to lure his targets. He used to brainwash his people through this. Like in a case, he said to a woman that her husband could get the bail if they were with the government," he added.

Mr Singh added that Chandrashekhar had trapped his victim from the jail itself because she would make frequent visits to see her husband.

Responding to a query if actors Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez will be called for questioning in the case, Mr Singh said that call details of many people were being analysed and everyone to whom proceeds of crime went will be called by the police.

However, he said that how much money was given to which Bollywood celebrities are a matter of investigation.

Notably, Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez were questioned by the ED in October regarding the case.

Regarding the involvement of Chandrashekar''s partner Leena Maria Paul in the racket, Mr Singh said that she was involved since the beginning.

"She wanted to make it big in the film industry, did some modelling too. She needed money and that is why she was involved in the crimes with Chandrashekhar. She has also gone to jail for two cases," he added.

Mr Singh said the EOW had filed a chargesheet against 14 people involved in the case before the court on November 2.

"Everyone involved in the case has been arrested. We are currently doing our investigation. If we get to know of the involvement of more people in future, we will examine them and file supplementary chargesheet against them," he added.

Besides ongoing investigations against him in several other cases across the country, the Delhi Police's EOW had registered an FIR against Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore. Former Religare promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh are currently lodged in Tihar jail.

The investigation had revealed that the accused Sukesh Chandrasekar had duped Shivinder's wife Aditi Singh and Malvinder's wife Japna Singh worth over several crores of rupees.

The women claimed that they paid crores of rupees to the conman to secure bail for their husbands and ensure their safety to Chandrasekar, who impersonated as an officer from the Union Law Ministry.