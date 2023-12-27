On 'Leaked' Chats With Jacqueline Fernandez, Conman's New 'Cloned' Claim

Sukesh Chandrashekar has sought a detailed investigation by the CBI.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, who is an accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, claimed that dozens of "leaked" WhatsApp messages between him and actor Jacqueline Fernandez are "fake" and alleged that the actor, who is also an accused in the case, is trying to "sensationalize" the chats.

"I want to make it very clear that none of these alleged WhatsApp messages or voice note was sent by me or through me from jail or otherwise," the conman claimed.

The conman in the purported chat made assurances that he would "get her out of this mess" and sent corny messages, where he asked her to "wear a black kurta or a dress". On the purported messages, the conman said if he had to "express his love for her, he would do it through legal means and not through illegal channels". In one of the messages, he allegedly writes that he cannot understand why Ms Fernandez was avoiding him.

The messages were allegedly sent by the conman to Jacqueline Fernandez from Delhi's Mandoli jail.

Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez approached the court and said the coverage of chats or letters by the media, which are sent by him, is creating a distressing situation for her.

Sukesh Chandrashekar has sought a detailed investigation by the CBI in the case and alleged that his voice has been "cloned" using Artificial Intelligence and "chats have been created" after he threatened to expose her.

The conman made several allegations against the actor in a public letter and sought to probe "how crores were transferred by him to a social media management firm to purchase fake followers, around 20 million, for her Instagram account". He claimed that Ms Fernandez wanted to compete with actor Katrina Kaif's following on Instagram and sought to probe the chats between him and her over the same.

Conman said he had approached the Delhi High Court over the messages on WhatsApp and Webex in August for an investigation and the court ordered a detailed investigation in which it was concluded that no messages were sent by him.

Ms Fernandes has been questioned multiple times by probe agencies in the laundering case against the conman. The actor has filed a petition before the Delhi High Court to quash the case and a supplementary chargesheet against her. She has said she is "an innocent victim" of Chandrashekar's "maliciously targeted attack".

The Enforcement Directorate has opposed the petition, saying that the actor has not refuted the allegations that she received gifts worth Rs 7.12 crore from Chandrashekar and gifts worth Rs 1.12 crore were delivered to her sister in Sri Lanka. There are allegations of receiving proceeds of crime and retaining them, and these are sufficient to attract money laundering proceedings, the probe agency's counsel said.

The conman said she is trying to "create a buzz and sensationalize the same to present herself as a victim in her application before the court."

He said an application has been filed in a Delhi court over the purported chats between him and the actor.